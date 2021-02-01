Prothena plans to initiate its late-stage AFFIRM-AL study by mid 2021

  • Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announces that it will go ahead with a confirmatory Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL study for its AL amyloidosis treatment birtamimab following multiple discussions with the U.S. FDA, with the aim of initiating the the trial by mid-2021.
  • AL amyloidosis is a rare inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of amyloid protein in tissues and organs.
  • The study will be conducted with a primary endpoint of all-cause mortality at p<0.10 under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with FDA.
  • Prothena expects to enroll about 150 newly diagnosed, treatment naïve patients with AL amyloidosis categorized as Mayo Stage IV.
  • Birtamimab was previously evaluated in the Phase 3 VITAL Study, a global multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study of newly diagnosed, treatment naïve patients with AL amyloidosis and cardiac involvement ((N=260)), where it showed promising results.
