Prothena plans to initiate its late-stage AFFIRM-AL study by mid 2021
Feb. 01, 2021 4:39 PM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)PRTABy: SA News Team
- Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announces that it will go ahead with a confirmatory Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL study for its AL amyloidosis treatment birtamimab following multiple discussions with the U.S. FDA, with the aim of initiating the the trial by mid-2021.
- AL amyloidosis is a rare inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of amyloid protein in tissues and organs.
- The study will be conducted with a primary endpoint of all-cause mortality at p<0.10 under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with FDA.
- Prothena expects to enroll about 150 newly diagnosed, treatment naïve patients with AL amyloidosis categorized as Mayo Stage IV.
- Birtamimab was previously evaluated in the Phase 3 VITAL Study, a global multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study of newly diagnosed, treatment naïve patients with AL amyloidosis and cardiac involvement ((N=260)), where it showed promising results.