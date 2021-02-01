Bed Bath & Beyond pushes back accelerated buybacks after share price spike

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announces the successful completion of its initial $225M accelerated share repurchase program which it initiated last October.
  • Under the agreement, a total of approximately 11M shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were repurchased at an average price of approximately $20.77 vs today's close of $30.26.
  • The company also announced that, in consideration of recent stock market volatility, it has extended the maturity of its second accelerated share repurchase agreement for $150M which initiated on January 11, to end no later than April 2021 instead of February 2021.
  • That makes perfect sense with BBBY shares rallying sharply over the last week as part of the GameStop-Reddit short squeeze sensation.
