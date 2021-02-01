WESCO sells legacy Canada utility business
Feb. 01, 2021
- WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) sells its legacy WESCO Utility business in Canada to Rexel Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of France’s Rexel Group.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness.
- John Engel, Chairman, President, and CEO comments, “We are pleased to complete this transaction with Rexel, which satisfies one of the conditions of our agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau. This transaction is a highly successful outcome for WESCO. We will support our associates as they transition to Rexel, and we wish them continued success. WESCO is committed to continuing to serve utility customers in Canada, through the legacy business we acquired with Anixter. I look forward to providing further details about this divestiture, as well as the continued integration of WESCO and Anixter, during our fourth quarter earnings call next week.”
