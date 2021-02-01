Credit Acceptance Q4 earnings beat as credit loss provision rises, taxes fall

  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) stock drops 2.8% in after hours trading even as Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus estimates.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $10.75 vs. $7.44 consensus and $9.22 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 revenue of $447.4M beat the average analyst estimate of $429.2M and increased from $385.9M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 adjusted interest expense after tax fell by 11% Y/Y to $35.2M; cost of capital declined to 5.2% from 5.8% a year ago.
  • Total costs and expenses of $231.3M climbed from $170.7M a year ago, with its provision for credit losses increasing to $92.6M from $27.2M.
  • Provision for income taxes fell to $49.8M vs. $53.3M a year ago.
  • Reports increase in economic profit of $14.7M vs. a year ago.
  • Previously: Credit Acceptance EPS beats by $3.31, beats on revenue (Feb. 1)
