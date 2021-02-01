Raytheon Technologies secures $290.7M Navy contract
Feb. 01, 2021 5:33 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)RTXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has been awarded a ~$290.7M cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract.
- Company to provides material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities, program administrative labor for non-recurring sustainment activities, mockup engines and modules for test cells, as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of the F-35 Lightning II Program Lot 13 propulsion system for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, non-Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers.
- Work to be performed at multiple locations; and is expected to be completed in January 2024.
- Shares +0.21% after-hours.