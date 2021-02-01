Glencore inks 'ethical' cobalt supply deal with Norway’s FREYR
Feb. 01, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY +2.7%) says it signed a preliminary deal with Norwegian battery producer FREYR to supply 3,700 metric tons of "ethically sourced" cobalt metal cut cathodes.
- The cobalt, which will be produced at Glencore's Nikkleverk facility in Norway, will be a core component in FREYR's lithium-ion battery cells.
- The supply agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding the companies signed in December, covering joint research and development projects.
- Glencore has acquired an equity stake in FREYR through its business combination with special purpose acquisition company Alussa Energy (NYSE:ALUS).
- The merged company will be named FREYR Battery. and its common stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE upon closing in this year's Q2.
- Morgan Stanley analysts say they continue to see a positive risk-reward for copper-exposed equities, led by Glencore, Lundin Mining and First Quantum Minerals.