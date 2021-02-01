Diamondback touted at Scotiabank for M&A catalysts, strong fundamentals

Feb. 01, 2021 3:56 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)FANGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Diamondback Energy (FANG +2.3%) is initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and $84 price target at Scotiabank, which says the company appears poised to regain its status as a "strong E&P stock in the coming months."
  • "FANG now trades at a relatively discounted valuation despite the likelihood of a sharp free cash flow inflection this year, an increasingly investor-friendly business model, and a well above average operational outlook going forward," Scotiabank's Paul Cheng writes.
  • Diamondback's recent double deals for QEP and Guidon are viewed "favorably and thus see ample near- to medium-term catalyst potential between de-leveraging, incremental cash return, and successful integration," the analyst says.
  • "Diamondback retains a lot of flexibility to accommodate different industry conditions while maintaining above average profitability," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
