New interim President and CEO for Luby's
Feb. 02, 2021 5:41 AM ETLuby's, Inc. (LUB)LUBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Luby's (NYSE:LUB) has appointed John Garilli as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 27, 2021.
- Current President and CEO Christopher Pappas stepped down as part of the company's plan of monetizing its assets for the benefit of shareholders.
- Mr. Pappas remains a member of the board and the largest shareholder.
- Mr. Garilli, has been a member of Winthrop Capital Advisors LLC and its affiliates since 1995 serving in various capacities, currently as President and Chief Operating Officer.
- Chris Pappas, commented, "With Luby's planned liquidation under way, including its Luby's operations, the franchisor of Fuddruckers, its Culinary Contract operations, and extensive real estate holdings, the time has come for me to step aside as CEO."