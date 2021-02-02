UPS EPS beats by $0.52, beats on revenue

  • UPS (NYSE:UPS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.52; GAAP EPS of -$3.75 misses by $5.83.
  • Revenue of $24.9B (+21.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.05B.
  • Adjusted operating income +26% Y/Y to $2.87B vs. $2.26B consensus.
  • Full-Year 2021 Capital Allocation: Capital expenditures are planned to be about $4B; Dividends are expected to grow, subject to Board approval; Long-term debt maturities of $2.5B will be repaid when they come due; Effective tax rate is expected to be ~23.5%; No plans to repurchase shares or access the debt capital markets in 2021.
  • Shares +1.72% PM.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.