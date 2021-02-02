UPS EPS beats by $0.52, beats on revenue
Feb. 02, 2021 6:03 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)UPSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- UPS (NYSE:UPS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.52; GAAP EPS of -$3.75 misses by $5.83.
- Revenue of $24.9B (+21.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.05B.
- Adjusted operating income +26% Y/Y to $2.87B vs. $2.26B consensus.
- Full-Year 2021 Capital Allocation: Capital expenditures are planned to be about $4B; Dividends are expected to grow, subject to Board approval; Long-term debt maturities of $2.5B will be repaid when they come due; Effective tax rate is expected to be ~23.5%; No plans to repurchase shares or access the debt capital markets in 2021.
- Shares +1.72% PM.
