Carter's set up for margin gains in 2021 - BofA
Feb. 02, 2021 7:37 AM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)CRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America reiterates its Buy rating on Carter's (NYSE:CRI) with the company showing improvement across all channels.
- Margins are on the rise for Carter's, according to BofA.
- "CRI's gross margin will benefit from improved inventory management in 2021 and a meaningful channel shift to ecommerce (margin accretive) in F21 vs. F19 will contribute to improved profitability. Leaner inventory balances in 2H20, coupled with stronger consumer demand than expected has created a perfect situation for healthy gross margin expansion; we estimate CRI will report GM +150bp in 4Q and +445bp in 1H21.
- A positive read-through on pregnancy test sales also looks positive for Carter's.
- Carter's is due to report earnings near the end of February.