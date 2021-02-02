Carter's set up for margin gains in 2021 - BofA

Feb. 02, 2021 7:37 AM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)CRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Bank of America reiterates its Buy rating on Carter's (NYSE:CRI) with the company showing improvement across all channels.
  • Margins are on the rise for Carter's, according to BofA.
  • "CRI's gross margin will benefit from improved inventory management in 2021 and a meaningful channel shift to ecommerce (margin accretive) in F21 vs. F19 will contribute to improved profitability. Leaner inventory balances in 2H20, coupled with stronger consumer demand than expected has created a perfect situation for healthy gross margin expansion; we estimate CRI will report GM +150bp in 4Q and +445bp in 1H21.
  • A positive read-through on pregnancy test sales also looks positive for Carter's.
  • Carter's is due to report earnings near the end of February.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.