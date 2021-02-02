Wells Fargo and Ameresco collaborate for installing solar generation assets
Feb. 02, 2021 7:51 AM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC), WFCAMRC, WFCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) announced a collaboration for developing and installing 30 MW of new, onsite solar generation assets at corporate and retail locations in seven states.
- There are ~100 solar photovoltaic arrays which are a combination of rooftop and ground mount systems.
- Construction on the systems will commence in April and continue into 2022.
- "Wells Fargo aims to meet its energy goals in a way that curbs climate change," head of Social Impact and Sustainability for Wells Fargo Nate Hurst commented.
- AMRC and WFC trading 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively, higher in premarket.