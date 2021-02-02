Marriott CEO to step back from duties for cancer treatment
Feb. 02, 2021 8:00 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)MARBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) announces that CEO Arne Sorenson will be temporarily reducing his schedule to facilitate more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer.
- The company revealed in May of 2019 that Sorenson had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was beginning treatment.
- Sorenson will remain Marriott's president and CEO, but is expected to step back from full-time oversight of the company for several months. During this time, he will stay involved in directing the company to the extent practical and will remain a member of the board of directors.
- MAR +1.12% premarket to $119.07.
- Source: Press Release
- Marriott is due to report Q4 earnings on February 18.