Marriott CEO to step back from duties for cancer treatment

  • Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) announces that CEO Arne Sorenson will be temporarily reducing his schedule to facilitate more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer.
  • The company revealed in May of 2019 that Sorenson had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was beginning treatment.
  • Sorenson will remain Marriott's president and CEO, but is expected to step back from full-time oversight of the company for several months. During this time, he will stay involved in directing the company to the extent practical and will remain a member of the board of directors.
  • MAR +1.12% premarket to $119.07.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Marriott is due to report Q4 earnings on February 18.
