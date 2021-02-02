BiomX up 13% on positive BX002 results in gastrointestinal diseases

Feb. 02, 2021 8:51 AM ETBiomX Inc. (PHGE)PHGEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) jumps 13% premarket after announcing positive results of a first-in-human Phase 1a pharmacokinetic study of BX002.
  • BX002 is an orally administered phage therapy candidate targeting K. pneumoniae bacteria in the gut, which leads to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).
  • The study met its objective of delivering high concentrations of viable phage to the gastrointestinal tract of approximately 1010 PFU (plaque forming units).
  • BX002 was safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events and discontinuation.
  • Based on the Phase 1a study results, BiomX plans to advance to a Phase 1b/2a study evaluating the efficacy of BX003 for the reduction of K. pneumoniae. Results from the Phase 1b/2a study are expected by mid-2022.
