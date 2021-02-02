Franklin Resources AUM reaches record in Q1, helped by Legg Mason acquisition

Feb. 02, 2021 8:56 AM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)BENBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Franklin Resources' (NYSE:BEN) fiscal Q1 reflects the company's acquisition of Legg Mason, which it completed July 31, 2020, strong market performance, and improved investment performance.
  • "The first full quarter of the combined company saw some encouraging trends, including a record high in AUM of approximately $1.5T, driven primarily by strong market performance," said Franklin Resources CEO Jenny Johnson.
  • Also, cross-selling initiatives started to yield positive results, he said.
  • Fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of 73 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 70 cents and increased from 56 cents in the previous quarter and 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Operating revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 of $2.00B, beats the consensus estimate of up $1.96B and increased 17% Q/Q and 44% Y/Y.
  • Assets under management were $1.50T at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. $1.42T at Sept. 30, 2020, or up 6%; average AUM of $.144T in Q1 rose 18% Q/Q.
  • Long-term net outflows were $4.5B in Q1 vs. outflows of $12.6B in Q4 FY 2020.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (Feb. 2): Franklin Resources EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.