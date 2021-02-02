Franklin Resources AUM reaches record in Q1, helped by Legg Mason acquisition
Feb. 02, 2021 8:56 AM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)BENBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Franklin Resources' (NYSE:BEN) fiscal Q1 reflects the company's acquisition of Legg Mason, which it completed July 31, 2020, strong market performance, and improved investment performance.
- "The first full quarter of the combined company saw some encouraging trends, including a record high in AUM of approximately $1.5T, driven primarily by strong market performance," said Franklin Resources CEO Jenny Johnson.
- Also, cross-selling initiatives started to yield positive results, he said.
- Fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of 73 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 70 cents and increased from 56 cents in the previous quarter and 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Operating revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 of $2.00B, beats the consensus estimate of up $1.96B and increased 17% Q/Q and 44% Y/Y.
- Assets under management were $1.50T at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. $1.42T at Sept. 30, 2020, or up 6%; average AUM of $.144T in Q1 rose 18% Q/Q.
- Long-term net outflows were $4.5B in Q1 vs. outflows of $12.6B in Q4 FY 2020.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
