Ballantyne Strong rallies on sale of Convergent Media Systems

Feb. 02, 2021 9:01 AM ETBallantyne Strong, Inc (BTN)BTNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ballantyne Strong (NYSEMKT:BTN) rallied 32.8% during premarket trade after completing the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Convergent Media Systems for a total enterprise value of ~$23.2M.
  • "Convergent represents a successful turn-round, transitioning a business that was generating significant losses to a profitable operation and a marketable asset. After monetizing the value created at Convergent, the Company will be better positioned to expand its other operating businesses and strategic investment portfolio," CEO Mark Roberson commented.
  • With the transaction, the company expects to recognize an income statement gain of ~$15M or $1.00/share in 1Q21.
