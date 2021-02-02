Hoth provides pipeline and regulatory timeline update
Feb. 02, 2021 9:12 AM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)HOTHBy: SA News Team
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) provides pipeline updates and highlights that it has scheduled to start an early-stage clinical trial for its BioLexa Platform, designed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, in the first quarter of 2021.
- The company has been granted a Pre-IND meeting with FDA for its HT-001 skin disorder treatment, with responses targeted for February 22, 2021.
- Hoth also highlighted that key proof-of-concept animal model data for its asthma and allergy treatment HT-004 is expected in Q2 2021.
- CEO Robb Knie called 2021 an inflection point in Hoth's growth trajectory and said that the company is well-positioned for the year, helped by its unique and diverse portfolio of assets.
- The company's shares were trading up ~5% premarket.
- Hoth had announced extension of its research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to continue investigating the therapeutic mechanism of action and safety of HT-003, a novel retinoic acid metabolism blocking agent, for the treatment of acne, the company had said last month.