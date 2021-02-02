Sigma Lithium launches C$30M private placement
- Sigma Lithium Resources (OTCQB:SGMLF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 7.5M shares to be issued at a price of C$4/share for gross proceeds of up to C$30M.
- Institutional investors, including leading global investors focused on ESG & sustainability, are expected to comprise the majority of the investors in the offering.
- Proceeds to be used for funding the workstreams added in December 2020 aimed at upsizing the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, enhance Sigma's financial flexibility during construction and increase the the maximum amount that could be drawn under the company's project finance facility with Société Générale from $45M to $50M and general corporate purposes.
- Offer scheduled to close on or about Feb.10.