Sigma Lithium launches C$30M private placement

Feb. 02, 2021 9:38 AM ETSigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)SGMLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sigma Lithium Resources (OTCQB:SGMLF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 7.5M shares to be issued at a price of C$4/share for gross proceeds of up to C$30M.
  • Institutional investors, including leading global investors focused on ESG & sustainability, are expected to comprise the majority of the investors in the offering.
  • Proceeds to be used for funding the workstreams added in December 2020 aimed at upsizing the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, enhance Sigma's financial flexibility during construction and increase the the maximum amount that could be drawn under the company's project finance facility with Société Générale from $45M to $50M and general corporate purposes.
  • Offer scheduled to close on or about Feb.10.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.