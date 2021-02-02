Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2021 1:14 PM ETBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)BIPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.83 (-3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-31.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BIP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.