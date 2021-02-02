Ashland Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+338.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $540.18M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.