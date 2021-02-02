Trinseo Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)TSEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+422.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $797.11M (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.