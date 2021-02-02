Capri FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2021 1:47 PM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)CPRIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (-14.6% Y/Y).
- Bifurcating revenue: Versace $178.8M; Jimmy Choo $154.9M; Michael Kors $1.01B.
- Expected Gross margin 61.1%.
- Expected Operating margin 13.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, CPRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward.