Capri FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (-14.6% Y/Y).
  • Bifurcating revenue: Versace $178.8M; Jimmy Choo $154.9M; Michael Kors $1.01B.
  • Expected Gross margin 61.1%.
  • Expected Operating margin 13.5%.
  • Over the last 2 years, CPRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward.
