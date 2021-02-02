Madison Square Garden FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2021 1:53 PM ETMadison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS)MSGSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.33 (-133.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.24M (-96.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MSGS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.