CNH Industrial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2021 1:54 PM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)CNHIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.51B (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNHI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.