Lannett FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)LCIBy: SA News Team
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-70.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130M (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LCI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.