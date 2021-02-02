Albemarle to launch $1.3B stock offering; guides Q4 above consensus
Feb. 02, 2021 4:30 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) -2.4% post-market after saying it will launch a public offering of $1.3B worth of common shares, also granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $195M of shares.
- The company plans to use the proceeds primarily to fund growth capital spending, such as the construction and expansion of lithium operations in Australia, Chile and Nevada, as well as for debt repayment and other general corporate purposes.
- Albemarle also reports preliminary Q4 results, including adjusted EPS of $1.11-$1.19, adjusted EBITDA of $213M-$223M, and sales of $870M-$880M, with all three coming in above analyst consensus estimates.
- The company expects FY 2021 performance will improve relative to 2020 with continued economic recovery following the pandemic, with its lithium business seeing lower pricing, offset by higher volumes.
- Albemarle's "stratospheric valuation" makes the stock a Hold, Wolf Report writes in analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.