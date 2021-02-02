Match Group dips 4% after in-line Q4 includes low-side revenue expectations

Feb. 02, 2021 5:14 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)MTCHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) has slipped 4% after posting fourth-quarter earnings that were largely in line with expectations but guided to the light side for the full year.
  • Revenues grew 19% to $651M, meeting expectations, and operating income rose 17% to $213M. That marked an operating margin of 33%.
  • EBITDA rose 13% to $245M (margin of 38%). And EPS rose 4% to $0.48.
  • Average subscribers meanwhile rose 12% to 10.9M, and average revenue per user increased 5% to $0.62.
  • Broken out by geography, subscribers in North America rose 9% to 5.04M and internationally rose 14% to 5.9M. ARPU rose 7% in North America to $0.66 and 4% internationally to $0.58.
  • Revenue breakout: North America, $315.8M (up 19%); International, $319.1M (up 19%); Indirect, $16.5M (up 35%).
  • In its shareholder letter, it's guiding to Q1 revenue of $645M-$655M, and EBITDA of $210M-$215M. For fiscal 2021, it's forecasting revenue of $2.75B-$2.85B (with both subscriber and ARPU growth feeding that - but below expectations for $2.85B), and EBITDA cresting $1B.
  • Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.