Match Group dips 4% after in-line Q4 includes low-side revenue expectations
Feb. 02, 2021 5:14 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)MTCHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) has slipped 4% after posting fourth-quarter earnings that were largely in line with expectations but guided to the light side for the full year.
- Revenues grew 19% to $651M, meeting expectations, and operating income rose 17% to $213M. That marked an operating margin of 33%.
- EBITDA rose 13% to $245M (margin of 38%). And EPS rose 4% to $0.48.
- Average subscribers meanwhile rose 12% to 10.9M, and average revenue per user increased 5% to $0.62.
- Broken out by geography, subscribers in North America rose 9% to 5.04M and internationally rose 14% to 5.9M. ARPU rose 7% in North America to $0.66 and 4% internationally to $0.58.
- Revenue breakout: North America, $315.8M (up 19%); International, $319.1M (up 19%); Indirect, $16.5M (up 35%).
- In its shareholder letter, it's guiding to Q1 revenue of $645M-$655M, and EBITDA of $210M-$215M. For fiscal 2021, it's forecasting revenue of $2.75B-$2.85B (with both subscriber and ARPU growth feeding that - but below expectations for $2.85B), and EBITDA cresting $1B.
- Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.
