ClearSign jumps 16% on process burner order from major global refinery
Feb. 02, 2021 ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) soars ~16% after-hours, as it announced receiving a purchase order from a global refining company to design, fabricate and supply the ClearSign Core™ process burner for installation in a European refinery.
- The project consists of a supplying a replacement burner for a single burner process heater incorporating the ClearSign Core™ NOx reduction technology. The order also serves as an initial demonstration of ClearSign Core's superior NOx emissions technology for deployment into refiners' fleet of global facilities to meet their emissions reduction goals.
- "This order is another installation of our technology with a supermajor at one of their European facilities. This marks our first installation in Europe, and we believe that the technology is also being evaluated for deployment in their other facilities around the world,” commented said Jim Deller, Ph. D, CEO of ClearSign.