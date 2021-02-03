Mitek prices $135M convertible debt offering
Feb. 03, 2021 6:11 AM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)MITKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) has priced upsized private offering of $135M (from $125M) of 0.750% convertible senior unsecured notes due February 1, 2026.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $20.25M of notes.
- Offering is expected to close on February 5.
- Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2021.
- Net proceeds to be ~$130.3M (or ~$149.9M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), of which ~$8.1M (or ~$9.3M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) will be used to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
