Mitek prices $135M convertible debt offering

Feb. 03, 2021 6:11 AM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)MITKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) has priced upsized private offering of $135M (from $125M) of 0.750% convertible senior unsecured notes due February 1, 2026.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $20.25M of notes.
  • Offering is expected to close on February 5.
  • Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2021.
  • Net proceeds to be ~$130.3M (or ~$149.9M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), of which ~$8.1M (or ~$9.3M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) will be used to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • Previously: Mitek Systems launches $125M convertible senior notes offering (Feb. 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.