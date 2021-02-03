Broadridge Financial upgraded at BTIG on strong Q2, improved guidance
Feb. 03, 2021 6:57 AM ETBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)BRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgrades Broadridge Financial (NYSE:BR) to Buy from Neutral after the company posts strong fiscal Q2 results and management boosts guidance to the higher end of its previous FY2021 range.
- "Particularly encouraging was the balanced contributions that BR demonstrated across its franchise," Palmer writes.
- Points to strong stock record growth driving a 7% increase in Investor Communications Solutions recurring revenue and higher trading volumes driving an 8% increase in its Global Technology and Operations recurring revenue.
- Equity position growth isn't expected to persist at that pace and the company faces challenging trade volume growth comps in H2 2021, but Palmer sees BR as well positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds in the sector, including the increasing prevalence of zero-commission trading available to retail investors.
- Palmer's rating is more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating, and the average Sell-Side rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 1 Bearish).