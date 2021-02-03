Harley-Davidson strategy update fails to kickstart shares
Feb. 03, 2021 6:58 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)HOGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Based on talks with investors, Morgan Stanley says it sees four reasons Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) plummeted 17% yesterday after its five-year strategy update.
- "1) the reveal seen as a 'sell the news' event, 2) a realization that this is a longer term turnaround and earnings estimates will fall near term, 3) long-term secular headwinds around declining motorcycle ridership still persisting, and 4) a lack of granular detail and disclosure around certain line items with a path to get to 10% motorcycle EBIT margins, long term."
- MS is keeping an Equal-weight rating on HOG until it can see proof that management is executing with the turnaround strategy.
- Harley-Davidson earnings call transcript
- Details on Harley's five-year plan.