Ligand Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.63, beats on revenue
Feb. 03, 2021 By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.63; GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $70M (+159.3% Y/Y) beats by $16.06M.
- FY2021 guidance: Ligand now expects total revenues to be approximately $291 million vs. $288.39M and adjusted diluted EPS to be approximately $6.15 (consensus $4.03), up from previous guidance for total revenues of approximately $285 million and adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $6.00. This updated guidance reflects yesterday’s announcement by Travere Therapeutics of positive pivotal Phase 3 data and potential NDA filing in 2021 for sparsentan, with a milestone payment due to Ligand upon NDA submission.
- Press Release