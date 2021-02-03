Visa to start pilot so bank customers can buy, hold, trade digital assets
Feb. 03, 2021 8:09 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Visa (NYSE:V) jumps into the crypto space by launching a pilot program that will provide banks with crypto APIs so their customers to purchase, hold, and trade digital assets.
- First Boulevard, a digitally native neobank, signs up as the first for the program, which is anticipated to start later this year.
- Visa follows fintechs such as PayPal and Square in launching crypto services with the potential of making Bitcoin a currency that consumers can use for purchases.
- As part of the initial pilot program, Visa plans to enable First Boulevard to connect to infrastructure provided by Visa’s partner, Anchorage, a federally chartered digital asset bank, to allow their customers to buy and sell bitcoin.
- Visa rises 0.5% in premarket trading.
- The pilot will serve as a key step in supporting API capabilities that help additional Visa clients access and integrate crypto features into their product offering.
- The crypto APIs mark the next phase in Visa's digital currency strategy, focused on expanding its role as a network-of-networks. As such, Visa envisions becoming a bridge between digital currencies and its network of 70M merchants; currently it has 35 crypto platforms that issue with the company.
- "With this pilot program, we want to extend the value of Visa to our neobank and financial institution clients by providing an easy bridge to crypto assets and blockchain networks," said Jack Forestall, chief product officer at Visa.
- The partnership with First Boulevard is also part of Visa's initiative to advance diversity in its products and partnerships in that First Boulevard is focused on building generational wealth for the Black community. By prioritizing partners like First Boulevard, Visa aims to level the playing field when it comes to access to new technologies, the company said.
- In addition to its pilot with First Boulevard, Visa announced a series of partnerships emphasizing its commitment to closing the financial gap in the Black community.
- First Boulevard will also launch a First Boulevard Visa Debit card, which offers digital-first features, including early access to wages with Early Direct Deposit, a Cash Back for Buying Black program, and financial education and budgeting tools.
