Kohl's gains 2% after Cowen points to strong post-pandemic setup
Feb. 03, 2021 8:16 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)KSSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cowen upgrades Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Market Perform.
- Analyst Oliver Chen thinks Kohl's will exit the pandemic in a stronger position than it entered on a positive mix and Sephora upside. The firm models upside to consensus EPS marks and points to the reinvention of stores as hubs as a positive.
- Cowen assigns a price target of $52.
- Shares of Kohl's are up 1.66% premarket to $44.08.
- Kohl's landed an upgrade from Citi last week.