Kohl's gains 2% after Cowen points to strong post-pandemic setup

Feb. 03, 2021 8:16 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)KSSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Cowen upgrades Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Market Perform.
  • Analyst Oliver Chen thinks Kohl's will exit the pandemic in a stronger position than it entered on a positive mix and Sephora upside. The firm models upside to consensus EPS marks and points to the reinvention of stores as hubs as a positive.
  • Cowen assigns a price target of $52.
  • Shares of Kohl's are up 1.66% premarket to $44.08.
  • Kohl's landed an upgrade from Citi last week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.