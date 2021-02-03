Tencent Cloud, MongoDB launch global cloud partnership
Feb. 03, 2021 9:21 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)MDB, TCEHYBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- The cloud partnership allows customers to easily adopt and use MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) as-a-Service across Tencent's global cloud infrastructure.
- Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) customers, across 27 worldwide regions, can securely build, deploy and scale powerful applications on the most advanced, fully managed database in the market.
- Early users of TencentDB for MongoDB-as-a-Service have already begun deploying and scaling mission-critical applications, including a leading gaming company.
- "China is one of the biggest markets for database software and MongoDB has seen huge adoption there. From gaming to e-commerce to mobile and financial services, the Chinese market has some of the most demanding and sophisticated customers in the world," said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB.
- MDB +2% premarket.
- Press Release