Tencent Cloud, MongoDB launch global cloud partnership

  • The cloud partnership allows customers to easily adopt and use MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) as-a-Service across Tencent's global cloud infrastructure.
  • Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) customers, across 27 worldwide regions, can securely build, deploy and scale powerful applications on the most advanced, fully managed database in the market.
  • Early users of TencentDB for MongoDB-as-a-Service have already begun deploying and scaling mission-critical applications, including a leading gaming company.
  • "China is one of the biggest markets for database software and MongoDB has seen huge adoption there. From gaming to e-commerce to mobile and financial services, the Chinese market has some of the most demanding and sophisticated customers in the world," said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB.
  • MDB +2% premarket.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.