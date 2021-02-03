Meritor jumps after strong beat, FY21 outlook above consensus

Feb. 03, 2021 9:26 AM ETMeritor, Inc. (MTOR)MTORBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is up 9.62% premarket after beating consensus in FQ1 earnings report, will full-year outlook well above the market estimates.
  • Revenue of $889M (-1.3% Y/Y) beats consensus by $19M. The marginal decline in sales was driven primarily by the impact from the termination of the WABCO distribution arrangement, which occurred in 2Q21, largely offset by higher truck production.
  • Segment Sales: Commercial Truck, $691M (+4% Y/Y); and Aftermarket and Industrial, $234M (-15% Y/Y).
  • Adj. EBITDA was $102M, compared to $98M a year ago; Margin 11.5%.
  • Non-GAAP income from continuing operations was $44M, or $0.60/share, which beat consensus by $0.18.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.01.
  • Operating cash flow of $44M
  • Free cash flow of $34M, reflecting the company's M2022 plan measuring its ability to convert earnings to free cash flow.
  • FY 2021 Outlook: Revenue to be in the range of $3.65-$3.8B, compared to consensus of $3.55B; Adj. EBITDA margin to be in the range of 10.6% to 10.8%; GAAP earnings to be in the range of $115-$140M, or $1.55-$1.90/share; Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.25-$2.50, well above the consensus of $1.91.
  • Operating cash flow is estimated to be in the range of $205-$220M. Free cash flow to be within $110-$125M.
  • "The rebound in Class 8 truck markets, combined with our growing electrification business and new awards in Meritor's Truck and Industrial businesses, gives us a clear path to successfully completing M2022," says president and CEO Jay Craig.
  • Earlier today, Meritor reported it landed a five-year supply agreement with specialty truck manufacturer Autocar to supply its refuse vehicles with integrated ePowertrains.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.