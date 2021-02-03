Meritor jumps after strong beat, FY21 outlook above consensus
Feb. 03, 2021 9:26 AM ETMeritor, Inc. (MTOR)MTORBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is up 9.62% premarket after beating consensus in FQ1 earnings report, will full-year outlook well above the market estimates.
- Revenue of $889M (-1.3% Y/Y) beats consensus by $19M. The marginal decline in sales was driven primarily by the impact from the termination of the WABCO distribution arrangement, which occurred in 2Q21, largely offset by higher truck production.
- Segment Sales: Commercial Truck, $691M (+4% Y/Y); and Aftermarket and Industrial, $234M (-15% Y/Y).
- Adj. EBITDA was $102M, compared to $98M a year ago; Margin 11.5%.
- Non-GAAP income from continuing operations was $44M, or $0.60/share, which beat consensus by $0.18.
- GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.01.
- Operating cash flow of $44M
- Free cash flow of $34M, reflecting the company's M2022 plan measuring its ability to convert earnings to free cash flow.
- FY 2021 Outlook: Revenue to be in the range of $3.65-$3.8B, compared to consensus of $3.55B; Adj. EBITDA margin to be in the range of 10.6% to 10.8%; GAAP earnings to be in the range of $115-$140M, or $1.55-$1.90/share; Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.25-$2.50, well above the consensus of $1.91.
- Operating cash flow is estimated to be in the range of $205-$220M. Free cash flow to be within $110-$125M.
- "The rebound in Class 8 truck markets, combined with our growing electrification business and new awards in Meritor's Truck and Industrial businesses, gives us a clear path to successfully completing M2022," says president and CEO Jay Craig.
- Earlier today, Meritor reported it landed a five-year supply agreement with specialty truck manufacturer Autocar to supply its refuse vehicles with integrated ePowertrains.