Adtalem Global Education jumps 5% on FQ2 estimates beat
Feb. 03, 2021 9:33 AM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)ATGEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Adtalem Global Education (ATGE +4.6%) reports FQ2 revenue increase of 6.4% Y/Y to $283.1M, driven by robust financial performance across the Medical and Healthcare segment.
- Segment revenue: Medical & Healthcare $234.4M (+6.5% Y/Y); Financial Services $48.7M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Adj. operating margin: Total increased 269 bps to 18.6%; Medical & Healthcare increased 414 bps to 21.9% and Financial Services too increased 219 bps to 16%.
- Adtalem Global Education Student Enrollments: Total students were 40,237 (+9.3% Y/Y) & New students 3,851 (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Also, new and total student enrolment for Chamberlain University’s November session increased 8.1% and 10.2%,respectively.
- COVID-19 resulted in an estimated revenue loss of ~$7M, an operating income loss of ~$7M and a loss of EPS of ~$0.11.
- 2021 Outlook: Expects revenue growth of 5%-7%, and growth for adj. EPS of 28 to 32% to $2.92-$3.01, an increase from previously issued outlook.
- FQ2 Presentation.
