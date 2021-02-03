Siemens pumped to start 2021, raises guidance

  • Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) FQ1 revenue rose 3% to €14.07B, and was also up in all four industrial businesses; on a geographic basis, with most notable growth in China and Germany.
  • Bifurcating revenue segment-wise: Digital Industries €3.77B; Smart Infrastructure €3.48B; Mobility €2.19B; Healthineers €3.89B; Portfolio Companies €649M.
  • Orders surged 11% on a comparable basis to €15.94B.
  • Adjusted EBITA for Industrial Businesses jumped 39% to €2.1B, resulting in margin of 16.0%.
  • Net income rose substantially to €1.5B; corresponding EPS of €1.72.
  • Strong Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations of €1B, compares to Q1 FY 2020 figure €44M.
  • Outlook: Adjusted EBITA margin raised to 19-20%, 2%. Smart Infrastructure continues to expect to achieve moderate comparable revenue growth in fiscal 2021. The expectation for Adjusted EBITA margin is now 10.5% to 11.5%, 0.5% higher; net income to the range from €5B- 5.5B, well above the previous expectation of only moderate growth compared to €4.2B in fiscal 2020.
  • More insight in SA contributor article: 'Siemens: A Fairly Priced Industry Leader'
  • Previously: Siemens reports Q1 results (Feb. 3)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.