Simply Good Foods dips after D.A. Davidson calls shares fully valued

Feb. 03, 2021 9:42 AM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)SMPLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • D.A. Davidson lowers Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL -1.7%) to a Neutral rating from Buy on a call tied largely to valuation.
  • Analyst Brian Hollard: "We think following the nearly 60% move over the past three months (S&P +15%), most notably on inclusion in the S&P Small Cap 600 and sequentially improving scanner, the stock is closer to fully valued at current levels. Further, a prolonged COVID-19 timeline could push out the long anticipated recovery in the bars category in general, and the Atkins brand in particular."
  • Holland thinks it remains unclear whether bars can return to pre-COVID growth due to the momentum in the shakes category and a structural shift in the work from home dynamic.
  • The firm expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $153.9M from SMPL vs. $179.1M consensus and arrives at a price target of $33.
  • Simply Good Foods posted 40% revenue growth in FQ1.
