Levi Strauss called out by Morgan Stanley as a margins winner
Feb. 03, 2021 9:48 AM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)LEVIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley lifts it price target on Outperform-rated Levi Strauss (LEVI +1.3%) to $25 from $22.
- Analyst Kimberly Greenberger: "Despite limited near-term visibility, we expect the market will look through short-term volatility, particularly as the company progresses on its path to deliver its 12%+ adj. operating margin target. With the stock trading at a discount to peers (10xFY22 EV/EBITDA vs. 13x peer median) we see opportunity for the stock to re-rate further."
- Last week, Levi Strauss sailed past consensus marks after e-commerce sales soared.