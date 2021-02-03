Levi Strauss called out by Morgan Stanley as a margins winner

Feb. 03, 2021 9:48 AM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)LEVIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley lifts it price target on Outperform-rated Levi Strauss (LEVI +1.3%) to $25 from $22.
  • Analyst Kimberly Greenberger: "Despite limited near-term visibility, we expect the market will look through short-term volatility, particularly as the company progresses on its path to deliver its 12%+ adj. operating margin target. With the stock trading at a discount to peers (10xFY22 EV/EBITDA vs. 13x peer median) we see opportunity for the stock to re-rate further."
  • Last week, Levi Strauss sailed past consensus marks after e-commerce sales soared.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.