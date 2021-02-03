Repsol hires J.P. Morgan to spin off renewables unit - report
- Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) has hired J.P. Morgan to spin off as much as a 49% stake in its renewable energy unit as early as June, El Confidencial reports.
- The Spanish energy company is considering selling or listing the division as soon as June, and the entire unit could be valued at as much as €4B ($4.81B), according to the report.
- Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz said in November that he aimed to sell a stake in a new low-carbon unit to be dominated by renewables within two years.