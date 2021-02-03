Sally Beauty FQ1 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 12:17 PM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)SBHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $967.74M (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.