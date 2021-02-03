Knowles Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETKnowles Corporation (KN)KNBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $243.06M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Knowles: Fade The Bullish Q4 2020 Pre-Announcement