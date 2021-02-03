Tradeweb Markets Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 12:36 PM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)TWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $229.29M (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.