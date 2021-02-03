Mettler Toledo Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)MTDBy: SA News Team
- Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.76 (+12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $900.55M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.