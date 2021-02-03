World Wrestling Entertainment Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)WWEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $245.04M (-24.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.