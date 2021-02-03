Snap Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (vs. $0.03 in 4Q19) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $855.24M (+52.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect EBITDA of $149M and ARPU of $3.34 (North American $6.53, Europe $1.88, and Rest of World $1.39).
- Over the last 2 years, SNAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
