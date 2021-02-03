Snap Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Feb. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)SNAPBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (vs. $0.03 in 4Q19) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $855.24M (+52.5% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect EBITDA of $149M and ARPU of $3.34 (North American $6.53, Europe $1.88, and Rest of World $1.39).
  • Over the last 2 years, SNAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Snap: Poised To Beat Earnings Again
