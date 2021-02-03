Ball Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 12:39 PM ETBall Corporation (BLL)BLLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.