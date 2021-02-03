Clorox FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 12:41 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)CLXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+19.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects organic growth of 20.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, CLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.