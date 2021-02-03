Canada Goose Holdings FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 12:43 PM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)GOOSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $417.9M (-7.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 65.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.