Tapestry FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 03, 2021 12:45 PM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)TPRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales for Coach -6.1% and Kate Spade -15.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, TPR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Tapestry: Consider Profit Taking